Everyone is making fun of Samsung's keyboard case

Samsung just unveiled two new smartphones and a payments platform at its Unpacked event on Thursday. But that’s not what everybody’s talking about.

Samsung also announced a keyboard case — yes, a keyboard case, hearkening back to an age when BlackBerry phones ruled the world — for the newly-announced Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+.

As you might expect, everyone’s making fun of it on Twitter.

What year is it pic.twitter.com/0D9XEPYVbj

— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 13, 2015

Samsung just stuck a keyboard on a touchscreen phone and called it the future. I’ve seen it all now.

— Trav Pope (@travpope) August 13, 2015

Lol Samsung = Blackberry pic.twitter.com/jqxvRojda5

— Steve Jobs Melayu (@SteveJobsMelayu) August 13, 2015

Samsung’s newest killer feature – a hardware keyboard from 2001 https://t.co/GgiEe2Zx6T

— jordan_clark (@jordan_clark) August 13, 2015

New keyboard option for Galaxy Note 5. What the heck is Samsung thinking? pic.twitter.com/nxoCBLE2gQ

— Jon Markman (@jdmarkman) August 13, 2015

Apple trying to shape the future with putting just one port on its laptops. Samsung just bought back the physical keyboard. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

— Imthaz (@imthaz) August 13, 2015

The new Samsung keyboard case looks ugly… The phones look amazing tho

— Christopher Martinez (@ChrizjustChriz) August 13, 2015

So Samsung’s plugin keyboard turns the Galaxy into a Blackjack?

— Simon Le Gros Bisson (@sbisson) August 13, 2015

Samsung’s pulling an April Fools on August. I mean, they have got to be kidding, right? http://t.co/TI8n9FgKTB pic.twitter.com/6z8WNvPmQK

— Xus Badia (@XusBadia) August 13, 2015

Whenever I look at Samsung’s keyboard case, I can’t help but wonder if they just walked into some random shop in Shenzhen and made an order.

— Richard Lai (@richardlai) August 13, 2015

Sorry @samsung, but the BlackBerry stage is over. Get rid of that keyboard. :P

— Steven Johnson (@TechJohnson) August 13, 2015

Despite the overwhelming number of jokes pointed at Samsung’s new accessory, a keyboard case could certainly be helpful to people who prefer a physical keyboard for long periods of mobile typing. And you can always take the keyboard on and off the phone, and the phone will immediately adjust its interface accordingly.

We still have no details on when the keyboard case will be available or how much it will cost, but we imagine the release will coincide with the debuts of the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+, which launch August 21.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.