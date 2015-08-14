Everyone is making fun of Samsung's keyboard case

Dave Smith

Samsung just unveiled two new smartphones and a payments platform at its Unpacked event on Thursday. But that’s not what everybody’s talking about.

Samsung also announced a keyboard case — yes, a keyboard case, hearkening back to an age when BlackBerry phones ruled the world — for the newly-announced Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+.

As you might expect, everyone’s making fun of it on Twitter.

Despite the overwhelming number of jokes pointed at Samsung’s new accessory, a keyboard case could certainly be helpful to people who prefer a physical keyboard for long periods of mobile typing. And you can always take the keyboard on and off the phone, and the phone will immediately adjust its interface accordingly.

We still have no details on when the keyboard case will be available or how much it will cost, but we imagine the release will coincide with the debuts of the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+, which launch August 21.

