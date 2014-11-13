Samsung Just Released A Really Bizarre, Awkward Rap Video For Its Sustainability Report

All the big tech companies are getting into the habit of releasing sustainability reports, or updates on how the company is minimising its impact on the environment. Samsung has a report like that, too, but it also released a rap video to go along with it.
I’ll hand the mic off to Samsung. We’ve provided the lyrics of Samsung’s rap here for you.
Here we go once again
Samsung to the rescue
Put wings to your dreams
Everyone just listen
Samsung we two hundred
Eighty thousand humans
Forty per cent of 100
Twelve thousand women
That don’t have to worry
After giving birth
Sit back, relax, no need to work
It’s all taken care of
Live it up through us
Family friendly company
With kindergarten approval
So many good employments
Waiting for you
Finding people with great skills
And talents too
Sign up for Samsung Software Membership
Have talent for design
Go to Samsung Design Membership
Samsung’s all for diversity
We having that foothold internship
For the student of handicap
Making dreams come true
All the possibilities of what you want
We can do it all for you
We just letting our dreams come true
Make it shine
Let us smile
Samsung will be there
Global harmony with people
Society and environment
Samsung.
…Drops mic:
So, to summarize: Samsung has 286,284 employees, 40% of which are women. And they apparently care a lot about diversity… and making sure things are handicap-accessible.
But despite the title of the video, the rap makes absolutely no mention of Samsung’s actual sustainability efforts or resource conservation. And the video’s subtitle mentions “talent management,” but doesn’t offer any further details besides the fact that women “don’t have to worry” after giving birth — they can just “sit back and relax.”
For all the details of Samsung’s sustainability, check out the company’s page. And if you absolutely love these lyrics and this rap, check out more from the Korean rapper Mad Clown.
