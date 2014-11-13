Samsung Just Released A Really Bizarre, Awkward Rap Video For Its Sustainability Report

All the big tech companies are getting into the habit of releasing sustainability reports, or updates on how the company is minimising its impact on the environment. Samsung has a report like that, too, but it also released a rap video to go along with it.

I’ll hand the mic off to Samsung. We’ve provided the lyrics of Samsung’s rap here for you.

Here we go once again

Samsung to the rescue

Put wings to your dreams

Everyone just listen

Samsung we two hundred

Eighty thousand humans

Forty per cent of 100

Twelve thousand women

That don’t have to worry

After giving birth

Sit back, relax, no need to work

It’s all taken care of

Live it up through us

Family friendly company

With kindergarten approval

So many good employments

Waiting for you

Finding people with great skills

And talents too

Sign up for Samsung Software Membership

Have talent for design

Go to Samsung Design Membership

Samsung’s all for diversity

We having that foothold internship

For the student of handicap

Making dreams come true

All the possibilities of what you want

We can do it all for you

We just letting our dreams come true

Make it shine

Let us smile

Samsung will be there

Global harmony with people

Society and environment

Samsung.

…Drops mic:

So, to summarize: Samsung has 286,284 employees, 40% of which are women. And they apparently care a lot about diversity… and making sure things are handicap-accessible.

But despite the title of the video, the rap makes absolutely no mention of Samsung’s actual sustainability efforts or resource conservation. And the video’s subtitle mentions “talent management,” but doesn’t offer any further details besides the fact that women “don’t have to worry” after giving birth — they can just “sit back and relax.”

For all the details of Samsung’s sustainability, check out the company’s page. And if you absolutely love these lyrics and this rap, check out more from the Korean rapper Mad Clown.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.