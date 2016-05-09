Samsung just gave Australians a reason to buy a 4K TV

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The major electronics brands have had 4K TVs on the market for several years, but until now, there’s been next-to-no content for consumers to use on their TVs.

That all changes today with Samsung releasing the first 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player in Australia. Its recommended retail price is $599, but Gizmodo is reporting some retailers already selling limited stock for just $499.

That means Samsung’s new player can display at four times the resolution and 64 times the colour detail of a standard 1080p Full HD Blue-ray disc with 4K content.

It also supports high dynamic range (HDR), which when used with a compatible TV, such as the 2016 flagship models by Samsung, LG and Sony, produces more detail, especially in high contrast areas.

On top of its support for 4K discs, Samsung’s player also comes pre-installed with Netflix, the only other alternative for 4K content available right now, but you’ll need a fairly speedy internet connection to access that.

The discs themselves have also begun rolling out at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi. You’ll have to look for the purple 4K label on the packaging.

4k TVs cost between $800 and $30,000.

Panasonic has also announced it’s bringing a 4K Blu-ray player to the Australian market, but has yet to set a release date or price.

