Samsung could be making a crazy folding phone

A picture from Chinese social media site Weibo discovered by SamMobile shows a Samsung device with a display that folds and unfolds like a book, and is somewhat reminiscent of the folding smartphone in the movie “Her.”

Samsung has filed patents with foldable displays in the past, so it’s not totally unlikely that Samsung is indeed making prototypes.

Little is known about this device that is apparently known as Project Valley at Samsung, but SamMobile, which is often reliable with Samsung device leaks, says the company could show it off as early as January.

Anything other information about this device is pretty much speculation.

