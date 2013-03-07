Samsung Is Working On A 6-Inch Galaxy Phone

Photo: Samsung
Bigger is better in Samsung’s world.The latest report from the Korea Times says it is looking at 5.9-inch smartphone for the second half of the year.
Presumably, this would be a follow up to the 5.5-inch Galaxy Note II.
It’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S IV, is expected to be 5-inches.
The Galaxy Note has sold well for Samsung around the world, which is why it’s bumping the size of the Galaxy S IV. To differentiate from the S IV, it makes sense to increase the size of the Note.
We’re not sure when or if consumers will eventually push back on these size bumps.
A bigger screen is great to a point, but at some point it gets a little silly.
Then again, who really makes phone calls with a phone anymore? More screen real estate is nice.
Via: BGR
