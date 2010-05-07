Samsung Is The Number One Phone Maker In The Country

From All Things D:



The latest metrics on the U.S. mobile market from comScore, published Thursday, are about what you’d expect. …

Among mobile phone manufacturers, Samsung narrowly beat out Motorola (MOT) for the top spot with a fraction of a per cent more than the 21.9 per cent its rival claimed. …

And where does Apple (AAPL) and its iPhone, which seems to have such broad mindshare these days, figure in the U.S. mobile OEM market? Andrew Lipsman, senior director of Industry Analysis at comScore (SCOR), tells me it ranks sixth with a five per cent share.

