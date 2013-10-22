Samsung Is Stealing Apple's iPad Market Share

Here’s the problem Apple hopes to cure tomorrow when it unveils its new 2013 model iPads. While the iPad is still the biggest brand in the tablet market it’s essentially being nibbled to death by competitors.

Samsung is the most robust of those foes. But note how Microsoft — which markets the surface — appears to be slowly stealing share from Amazon and its Kindles:

