Samsung Is Planning An 'Enormous' Launch For Its Next Big Phone, The S4

Samsung is planning a huge launch for its next flagship phone, the S4, and it could pull resources away from Apple, says Jefferies analyst Peter Misek.According to Misek’s sources, Samsung is planning to build 100 million S4s from launch until the end of the year. He thinks the phone is launched in the March-April time frame.



“The enormous 100 million S4 build plan (we estimate the S3 sold 60M) is leading some suppliers to say that they will reallocate resources away from Apple,” writes Misek, adding, “The S3 also had enormous builds and came within 10% of meeting them on an annual basis.”

The S4 is expected to have a 4.8-inch Super AMOLED+ screen and possibly an 8-core processor.

Meanwhile, Apple, according to Misek, is cutting orders for the iPhone 5 because suppliers say sales are decelerating faster than expected. He also says Apple wanted to release a 4.8-inch iPhone this year, but manufacturers are struggling to make the screen Apple wants, and Apple may wait until it has new iOS software ready.

