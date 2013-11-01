Samsung Is Now A More Profitable Company Than Apple

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Samsung Is More Profitable Than Apple (Statista)

For the second consecutive quarter, Samsung has turned a higher total net income than Apple has. The Korean manufacturing giant just edged out Apple with $US7.6 billion in net income to Apple’s $US7.5 billion.

Apple had long held the position as the most profitable company in the world. And even up until the first quarter of 2013, Apple’s net income level was nearly double that of Samsung.

But Samsung has had a fantastic year in terms of product sales. Though Samsung might not develop products that carry the highest margins, its overall sales volume flowed through to healthy, consistent profit growth. Apple, meanwhile, has had a bit of a slow start to 2013 due to a lack of new mobile device launches.

It should be noted that these profit numbers include all product segments, and that Samsung earns significant profit from categories that Apple does not compete in, like semiconductors. Nonetheless, both companies experienced flat growth in high-end smartphone sales. Read >

In other news…

Facebook reported its third quarter earnings. On the mobile side, mobile monthly active users are up 45% year-over-year and mobile ad revenue made up 49% of total ad revenue. (Facebook)

Facebook is also reportedly testing software that will allow it to track cursor movements from desktop users. (Wall Street Journal)

Quartz compares the value of the world’s largest messaging apps, including WhatsApp and Line. (Quartz)

Lenovo has hired Ashton Kutcher as its new product engineer in an attempt to reach out to U.S. consumers. (Wall Street Journal)

The Economist has a dynamic chart that dissects the tablet market’s growth. (The Economist)

A woman in California was the first person to be ticketed for driving with Google Glass. (Glass Almanac)

TechCrunch breaks down the idea of ephemeral tech, and comments on Snapchat’s longevity. (TechCrunch)

