Samsung Is DEFINITELY Not Buying HP's PC Business

Photo: Vlauria via Flickr

Samsung shot down rumours that it was looking at buying HP’s PC business this morning.Here’s the announcement in its entirety, from the Samsung Tomorrow blog.



The recent rumours that Samsung Electronics will be taking over Hewlett-Packard Co.’s personal computer business are not true.

We hope this clarifies any confusion that may have occurred.

This is what a denial should look like.

No word on whether Samsung might be interested in buying or licensing HP’s WebOS business, but it seems pretty unlikely given that neither Palm nor HP was able to make a go with WebOS devices, and Samsung already has its own mobile platform, Bada, in case its deals with Google (Android) and Microsoft (Windows Phone) run into trouble.

Update: In case there was any doubt, here’s a more detailed statement from Samsung’s CEO Geosung Choi:

To put to rest any speculation on this issue, I would like to definitively state that Samsung Electronics will not acquire Hewlett-Packard’s PC Business.

Hewlett-Packard is the global leader in the PC business with sales of 40 million units last year, while Samsung is an emerging player in the category and sold about 10 million units in 2010. Based on the significant disparity in scale with Samsung’s own PC business and the complete lack of synergies, it would be both infeasible and imprudent to even consider such an acquisition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.