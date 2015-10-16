Of course Samsung is now making a pink phone

If Samsung wants people to stop accusing the company of copying Apple, it should probably stop doing things that make it look like it’s copying Apple.

The latest example: SammyHub reports Samsung plans to add two new Galaxy Note 5 colours: silver titanium, and “pink gold” (below).

The hue looks nearly identical to the new “rose gold” iPhone 6S.

The two new Galaxy Note 5 colours will only be available in South Korea starting October 23, but it’s possible Samsung will sell these new devices in other countries in the coming months.

This situation is eerily similar to what happened in 2013, when Apple introduced its first gold iPhone — the iPhone 5S — and shortly thereafter, Samsung announced a gold Galaxy S4, defending the move in a blog post that explained how Samsung had released gold phones in the past.

Nobody is explicitly saying that Samsung has copied Apple here, but it would prove to be nice fodder for this “Samsung copies Apple” Tumblr blog, which is quite entertaining to look at.

