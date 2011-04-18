Samsung Will Have A Smartphone Processor That Is As Fast As A PC's By Next Year

Photo: Samsung

Samsung is working on a dual core 2 GHz smartphone processor that it hopes to start rolling out in devices by next year.That’s twice as fast as the fastest processors found in smartphones like the Motorola Atrix, and on par with what you’d find in some PCs.



Engadget found the report in Korea’s Maeli Business Newspaper, which quoted an anonymous Samsung executive regarding the new processors. There’s also a chance the company could licence the technology to other companies for use in more phones.

We’re excited about another leap forward in smartphone speeds. Let’s just hope battery life doesn’t suffer too much.

