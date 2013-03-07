Samsung Invests $112 Million In Sharp To Corner A Big Resource Apple Needs

Samsung executives at Samsung Partner Day in 2013

Photo: SamsungTomorrow via Flickr

Samsung is investing $112 million for a 3% stake in Sharp, a Japanese electronics company that was once its competitor.The investment was first reported by WSJ and confirmed by The Next Web.



Sharp has made many of the screens for Apple’s iPhones and iPads.

It has fallen on hard times, though. The company is looking for money from a number of investors.

Apple could still invest in Sharp via its manufacturing partner Foxconn. There are reports that Foxconn’s parent could buy a 10% stake in Sharp.

