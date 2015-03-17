A trip to South Korea reminded me how Samsung is EVERYWHERE in its home country

I was in South Korea for two weeks recently.

Since I grew up in Seoul, nothing struck me as new there.

But after living in San Francisco for the past 8 months, one thing really stood out this time: Samsung was everywhere I looked.

In fact, it’s mind-boggling how big Samsung is in South Korea: its business accounts for roughly 20% of the country’s GDP.

