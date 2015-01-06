Samsung Is Betting Its Entire Future On The 'Internet Of Things'

Samsung’s future products will focus exclusively on the “Internet of Things” — the idea that everyday, household products are connected to the internet and able to communicate with one another.

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Showcase opening keynote, the company announced that 90% of all Samsung devices will focus on the “Internet of Things” movement by 2017. Five years from now, all of Samsung’s products will fall into that category.

The “Internet of Things” has been a big buzzword in the tech industry for the past few years, but we have yet to see mass adoption of connected-home products. But, if giant companies like Samsung are betting big on this trend, perhaps we’ll see real, practical use cases that make it seem more like a necessity than a convenience.

One of Samsung’s CEOs, BK Yoon, gave the opening keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, and it was all about the Internet of Things.

Throughout the keynote, BK Yoon talked about how the Internet of Things will play a big role in our future, eventually becoming more than just a gimmick or a convenience.

The Internet of Things is a term used to describe everyday objects that are connected to the internet that can communicate with one another through sensors. Gadgets like the Nest Learning Thermostat fall into this category.

This keynote was certainly a bit more tame than CES opening press conferences we’ve seen in years past. In 2013, chip maker Qualcomm had a bizarre opening keynote that included an appearance from Big Bird, for example.

But one thing was clear — Samsung is betting its future on the Internet of Things. During the keynote, the company announced that 90% of its products will focus on the Internet of Things by 2017, and 100% of their devices will cater to this trend five years from now.

Jeremy Rifkin, president of the association of economic trends, came on stage to discuss how eventually almost every aspect of our lives could rely heavily on the Internet.

