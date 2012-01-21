Samsung Is Back With Another Apple Bashing Ad For The Super Bowl

Samsung’s ad campaign that trashes iPhone users as foolish prisoners of Apple’s world is back!



This clip is a “lead-in” for an ad that will be running during the Super Bowl. It’s pretty funny, and actually does a good job of letting viewers know why Samsung’s phone is better than the iPhone.

However, the last time a hardware company decided to trash Apple during the Super Bowl was last year’s Motorola Xoom ads. How’d that work out?

