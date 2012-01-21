Samsung Is Back With Another Apple Bashing Ad For The Super Bowl

Jay Yarow

Samsung’s ad campaign that trashes iPhone users as foolish prisoners of Apple’s world is back!

This clip is a “lead-in” for an ad that will be running during the Super Bowl. It’s pretty funny, and actually does a good job of letting viewers know why Samsung’s phone is better than the iPhone.

However, the last time a hardware company decided to trash Apple during the Super Bowl was last year’s Motorola Xoom ads. How’d that work out?

