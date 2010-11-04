Samsung Is Already Preparing Screens For Its Next Wave Of iPad-Killers

The Galaxy Tab’s display received great reviews.

Photo: Samsung.com

Samsung already seems to be gearing up for its next version of the Galaxy Tab, even before consumers get their hands on the first one, Gizmodo reports.The company said they began producing seven inch AMOLED screens that they will sell to other companies. Chances are, they’ll show up in the next wave of Samsung tablets too.



Most reviews say the Galaxy Tab’s display is crystal clear, but switching to AMOLED will improve the resolution and make viewing easier in sunlight.

We hope this doesn’t mean more expensive tablets from Samsung. The Galaxy Tab is pricey enough at $600 – barely cheaper than the superior iPad.

There’s no need to scare more people away with a device that hits their wallets even harder.

