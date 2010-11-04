The iPhone Loses Top Selling Spot To Android Phone In Japan

Photo: Phandroid

Samsung’s Android-based Galaxy S was the best selling phone in Japan last week, knocking the 32 gig iPhone out of the top spot for the first time in 18 weeks, 9 to 5 Mac reports.The 16 gig model of the iPhone was the third best selling phone in Japan, which suggests the iPhone as a whole is still outselling the Galaxy S.



However, this is still an upset from Samsung. Android phones could become the new cool phones everyone has to have in Japan. Not simply the next best thing to an iPhone.

Last week was the first week the Galaxy S was available for sale. It could be a flash in the pan, excitement over something new. Or it could be the first dominant week of many to come.

See Also: Google Android Shipments Are Clobbering The iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.