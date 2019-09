Samsung’s newest commercial makes fun of Apple’s next iPhone, which is said to have a bigger, 4.7-inch screen.

The iPhone 5S has a 4-inch screen. Meanwhile, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S5 phone has a 5.1-inch screen. And, as the commercial below notes, Samsung has been making big-screen phones for years.

Take a look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.