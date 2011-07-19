Can You Guess What Inspired This "Smart Case" For Samsung Tablets?

C’est ne pas un iPad.

Introducing the latest Samsung product to look and feel exactly like it was made by Apple — the Smart Case.It looks and functions just like Apple’s Smart Cover, the modular screen protector that folds into a stand for the device.



Before you point out that the Smart Case was made by Anymode and that Samsung is blameless in the matter, 9to5Mac shares some interesting news: Anymode’s CEO is the Samsung chairman’s nephew.

Samsung issued the following statement on the matter:

As a general practice, Samsung Electronics reviews and approves all accessories produced by partners before they are given the “Designed for Samsung Mobile” mark. In this case, approval was not given to Anymode for the accessory to feature this official designation. We are working with Anymode to address this oversight and the product has already been removed from the Anymode sales website. The product has not been sold.

