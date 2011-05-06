Check Out The Huge New Android Phone Samsung Just Launched In NYC

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Samsung officially unveiled the Infuse 4G tonight, a massive 4.5-inch phone running on AT&T’s network.Click here to see photos of the Infuse 4G >



I got some hands on time with the phone tonight (plus some great Mexican treats in honour of Cinco de Mayo) and right off the bat I was pretty impressed.

Forget the 4G. The best part of this phone is the gorgeous 4.5-inch screen. It uses Samsung’s Super AMOLED Plus technology, making video and images pop.

Such a large screen really straddles the line between phone and tablet, and I wouldn’t want to see any other manufacturer try to make a smartphone with a screen larger than this.

Still, the Infuse is incredibly easy to hold. It’s super thin and light, yet feels sturdy.

I only see two downsides so far:

The first is that the Infuse is running Android 2.2 Froyo, an operating system that is already six months out of date.

The second is the 4G speeds from AT&T. I did a few speed tests tonight and downloads usually hovered around 2.5 Mbps. That’s about twice as fast as a really good 3G connection, but nowhere near as fast as the speeds I’ve seen on Verizon’s 4G network.

It’ll still be faster than your current 3G phone, and AT&T’s rep told me tonight that the Infuse can achieve speeds up to 6 Mbps under optimal conditions. I’ll keep testing to find a good average speed.

I’ll have the full, detailed review for the Infuse next week. In the meantime, check out photos of the phone from tonight’s big launch in New York.

