Here Are The Two 4G Phones AT&T Is Launching Today

AT&T is launching two 4G phones today: the Samsung Infuse and HP Veer.The Infuse runs Android 2.2 Froyo and supports a massive (and gorgeous) 4.5-inch touchscreen. You can get it starting today for $199.99 with a two-year contract.



On the opposite end of the spectrum, HP’s Veer 4G is a super-tiny 2.5-inch touchscreen phone with a slide-out keyboard. It runs WebOS. The Veer will cost you $99.99 on a two-year contract.

