Here's Samsung's infographic that explains why the Note 7 phones exploded

Samsung announced the results of its investigation into the Galaxy Note 7 malfunction. The South Korean electronics giant said that bad battery design and a rush to release an updated version of the phone caused some of the devices to overheat and explode, leading to a massive product recall and a huge black eye to Samsung’s reputation.

Samsung said that during the past several months roughly 700 Samsung researchers and engineers tested more than 200,000 fully assembled devices and more than 30,000 batteries to figure out what went wrong with the Note 7 phones.

The short answer is that the Note 7’s battery was too large for the casing of the phone, which caused some to overheat, according to Samsung’s report. Samsung then switched to a battery a different supplier but said that that battery had a defect that caused it to overheat.

The company created an infographic which seeks to explain the problem in more detail:

