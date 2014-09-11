Apple's Biggest Rivals Are Having A Good Laugh At The iPhone 6

When you look at the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, the first thing you’ll notice is how much larger these phones are than any other iPhone Apple has released.While this is a big shift for Apple, Android device manufacturers have been offering big-screen phones for years.

And they’re not shy about telling you that.

Following Apple’s iPhone 6 announcement on Tuesday, Samsung and HTC have taken to Twitter to remind you that they have been making big-screened phones for quite some time (via 9to5Google). Samsung resurrected an old quote from late Apple CEO and co-founder Steve Jobs about his opinion regarding bigger phones.

At Apple’s press conference for the iPhone 4 four years ago, Jobs said he believed that no one would be interested in buying a bigger phone.

Big improvements and innovation come with change – even they thought so. #MoreThanBig http://t.co/MN89YMdFMn pic.twitter.com/wubl1QhSEJ

— Samsung Mobile PH (@SamsungMobilePH) September 9, 2014

HTC also mocked the iPhone 6, given the fact its own One smartphone features a large screen and a premium metal design too. And it launched earlier this year in March.

Bigger screen. Better performance. Elegant design. Welcome to the party #iPhone6. pic.twitter.com/v45ZXebhbs

— HTC (@htc) September 9, 2014

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are Apple’s biggest phones to date. The standard model comes with a 4.7-inch screen, while the Plus edition features a phablet-sized 5.5-inch display. These sizes are around the same diagonal length as HTC and Samsung’s latest flagship phones. The Galaxy S5, for example, features a 5.1-inch screen while the HTC One M8 comes with a 5-inch display.

The iPhone 6 will go on sale starting Sept. 19, but you can preorder it beginning Sept. 12.

