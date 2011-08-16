THE OTHER GUYS: These Are The Top 10 Android Devices Google-Motorola Should Be Worried About

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
If you listen to the Google bulls, the company’s acquisition is designed to gather patents and make sure Android is protected from potential attacks by Apple and Microsoft.If you listen to everyone else, Google just dealt a huge blow to its biggest Android partners, especially Samsung and HTC.
Click here now to see the best of the competition >
With its massive $12.5 billion purchase, Google is now a hardware company. And we think it’s going to favour its Motorola hardware over the competition.
Hopefully, this ends up being a good thing for consumers. It could mean higher-quality devices from Motorola since it will have the advantage of working closely with Google. It could also push Samsung, HTC, and LG to step up their game to compete.
But based on our experience Google-Motorola has a long way to go. Samsung, HTC, and LG consistently make the best Android phones right now. Motorola ranks a distant fourth.
We put together the best, most powerful Android phones and tablets out there that Google-Motorola will be competing with.
T-Mobile's MyTouch 4G, which is manufactured by LG, is an excellent deal if you're a subscriber. It connects to the carrier's 4G network and it isn't bogged down with a bunch of crapware from T-mobile and LG.
HTC's Droid Incredible 2 is pretty standard Android fare. But unlike many Motorola devices, it stands out for it's build quality and exceptional HTC Sense skin.
To find out what else we thought about the Incredible 2, read our full review.
T-Mobile's G-Slate, which is actually manufactured by LG, makes an excellent Honeycomb-powered alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1. It starts at just $250, and runs on T-Mobile's 4G network.
HTC took its EVO line a step further this year, adding glasses-free 3D to the device.
While the battery life suffers, it's one of the only phones out there that can take 3D photos and video, and play 3D games.
Check out our full review of the EVO 3D to learn more.
HTC's Thunderbolt may be a few months old now, but it's one of Verizon's best 4G phones. (In fact, it was the first phone to run on Verizon's zippy 4G LTE network.)
The screen is huge, the data speeds can't be beat, and it's built to last.
The Droid Charge is Samsung's first 4G LTE-powered phone. While it isn't exactly tiny, we were completely blown away by it's speed and brilliant display.
Be sure to check out our full review of the Charge to learn more.
This massive, 4.5-inch smartphone, pushes the limits of how large a smartphone should be. But if you like a big screen, you'll love the Infuse. (Watching movies on this thing is a true delight.)
The Infuse runs on AT&T's HSPA+ 4G network, and is light and comfortable to hold. For more, read our full review of the Infuse 4G.
We fell in love with the HTC Sensation when we reviewed it a few months ago. Everything from build quality to the vibrant screen is top notch.
Right now, we think it's the best Android phone you can get on T-Mobile.
Honeycomb annoyances aside, Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1 blows Motorola's Xoom out of the water.
Both Motorola and Google played the Xoom up as the first revolutionary Honeycomb device.
But it was a flop.
As far as Android tablets go, the Galaxy Tab is the best. Make sure you read our full review of the Galaxy Tab 10.1.
Samsung's Galaxy S II, the sequel to one of the most popular Android phones of 2010, is due to launch shortly after the August 29 official announcement in New York.
We had a great experience when we reviewed the international version of the Galaxy S II, and we're sure the U.S. carrier variants will build on that.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.