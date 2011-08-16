THE OTHER GUYS: These Are The Top 10 Android Devices Google-Motorola Should Be Worried About

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

If you listen to the Google bulls, the company’s acquisition is designed to gather patents and make sure Android is protected from potential attacks by Apple and Microsoft.If you listen to everyone else, Google just dealt a huge blow to its biggest Android partners, especially Samsung and HTC.



With its massive $12.5 billion purchase, Google is now a hardware company. And we think it’s going to favour its Motorola hardware over the competition.

Hopefully, this ends up being a good thing for consumers. It could mean higher-quality devices from Motorola since it will have the advantage of working closely with Google. It could also push Samsung, HTC, and LG to step up their game to compete.

But based on our experience Google-Motorola has a long way to go. Samsung, HTC, and LG consistently make the best Android phones right now. Motorola ranks a distant fourth.

We put together the best, most powerful Android phones and tablets out there that Google-Motorola will be competing with.

