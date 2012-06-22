Here's A Video From Samsung's Insane Celebrity-Packed Galaxy S III Launch Party Last Night

Samsung held a giant party in New York last night to celebrate the launch of its new flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S III.



And I got to check it out!

There were a lot of demo stations showing off the new phone and its features. But most people seemed to be there for the open bar and the popular DJ Skrillex.

By the way, don’t miss my review of the Galaxy S III >

Here’s a video I shot of the mayhem. Warning! Turn down your volume. It’s super loud:

