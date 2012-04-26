Samsung Hired A Bunch Of Protesters To Chant Outside An Apple Store

In an odd marketing move, Samsung hired a street team of marketers to protest outside an Australian Apple Store.
The protesters pulled up next to the store in a black bus and poured out chanting “Wake up!”
It’s weird.
There’s also an Australian site called Wake Up, with a massive countdown clock. We’re assuming it’s counting down to the May 3 Galaxy S III announcement.
An Australian blogger from Mumbrella happened to be at the Apple Store and caught the whole thing on video. We found it on Android And Me.
Watch:
