Samsung Hints It Has Big Plans For The Year

Samsung is announcing the Galaxy S4 today in New York City.



In the press invite, it makes it clear this is just the first part of a big year.

It calls tonight’s S4 event “Samsung Unpacked, Episode 1.”

Presumably we’ll be getting more episodes later in the year.

Also, for what it’s worth, we get the feeling this going to be a weird launch. Samsung has had some crazy press announcements in the past.

We’re thinking something unusual is in store for tonight…

Tune in to SAI at 7 PM for the big unveiling.

Photo: Business Insider

