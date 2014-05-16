Samsung Is Going To Turn One Of The Busiest Airports In The World Into A Giant Ad For The Galaxy S5

AP Terminal 5 at London’s Heathrow airport.

Samsung’s latest marketing stunt will be to completely take over one of the busiest airport terminals in the world.

Starting Monday, Heathrow’s Terminal 5 will be rebranded “Terminal Samsung Galaxy S5” to promote Samsung’s latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S5. The takeover will last two weeks, the company said.

Samsung didn’t say how much it’s spending to take over Heathrow’s Terminal 5, but it has to be a boatload.

A lot of Samsung’s success has been attributed to it’s massive marketing budget. It bought its way into a lot of high profile events like the Oscars (remember the Samsung-sponsored Ellen selfie?), the World Cup, and the Olympics. It also has a host of celebrity endorsers like LeBron James.

Samsung’s big marketing budget reportedly has Apple so scared that it wants to hire a “buzz marketing manager” to get products in celebrities’ hands.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.