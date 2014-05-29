Samsung Announces New Healthcare Platform That Will Track Your Body 24-7

At an event today in San Francisco, Samsung asked the audience the question, “What if you can listen to your body?”

Samsung CEO and CSO of Device Solutions Young Sohn spend the next 30 minutes explaining how the company’s next innovation, SAMI (Samsung Architecture Multimedia Interactions), will be a common platform that will be able to bring data from different devices together.

Samsung has partnered with IMEC and UCSF to fulfil a common mission: to have sensors that will allow you to know more about your body and track your every move.

To do this, Samsung started with a wearable device, called the SimBand.

The SimBand has a modular design, so it’s built for customisation. It isn’t available for sale; it’s just an “investigational device,” at least for now. But it shows that Samsung is innovating beyond wearable tech, and into new territory, where blood flow, hydration level, skin temperature, and more are being tracked constantly.

The device itself looks like a watch; but it has a continues ticker, showing your heart rate and other variables.

One of the challenges Samsung faces with a wearable device is power management. But, they have figured out a way to let you charge the device while you’re wearing it — typically while you’re sleeping, using a shuttle battery that locks into the device magnetically.

“This is just the beginning of the journey,” said Ram Fish, VP of digital health at Samsung.

The SimBand is only half the story. It’s just a mockup that will help Samsung’s partners — and Samsung itself — to collect data. The SAMI platform is where the real heart of the operation is. It uses real-time and historical data, aggregating it from all the devices in your life.

Samsung asserts that it does not own your data, which seems like it would be a big concern for users — we’re talking about actual vital statistics here. SAMI beta APIs will roll out by the end of this year.

This story is developing …

