Samsung Plans A Big Health Event Just Days Before Apple Unveils A Brand New Health App

Samsung plans to hold an event this month that will focus on a new health-related product.

The Korea-based electronics giant just sent out save-the-date notices inviting the media to a May 28 press conference, which falls just days before Apple may unveil a new fitness-focused app at its World Wide Developer’s Conference.

The invite doesn’t reveal much detail about what the event will entail, but simply says “A new conversation around health is about to begin. Be there when it starts.” The company will send out a more formal invitation with additional details soon.

Samsung isn’t new to the health tech space, but the upcoming event comes just before Apple is expected to unveil its rumoured Healthbook app that may launch with iOS 8. Apple traditionally reveals its new mobile operating system updates at WWDC, and this year’s developer event kicks off on June 2. As 9to5Mac has reported, Healthbook will be able to monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen levels, and respiratory rate, among other vitals.

Samsung has been placing an emphasis on health and fitness with its most recently announced products. Its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S5, includes a built-in heart rate monitor and pedometer which sync with the company’s S Health app.

The company also announced its Gear Fit wristband in February that keeps track of your workout by showing you how far you’ve run, your heart rate and how long you’ve been exercising among other details.

It’s unclear if Samsung’s announcement will focus on new hardware such as a wearable device or some type of new app, but we’ll learn more at the end of the month.

