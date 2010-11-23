Samsung Has Sold 600,000 Galaxy Tabs

Samsung said it has sold 600,000 Galaxy Tabs so far, BGR reports.



That’s a pretty impressive considering it doesn’t have the same marketing push of the iPad. The tablet has been on sale worldwide for just a few weeks now.

This suggests to us that there is a healthy demand for an Android-based tablet, or at least an alternative to Apple. Manufacturers are expected to start selling more Android-based tablets next year.

We’ll be diving into the tablet market, specifically Apple’s iPad at Ignition, our conference on December 2-3. Gene Munster will be on hand giving a big keynote address on the iPad, and iPhone.

See Also: Sorry Apple, The 7″ Screen On The Samsung Galaxy Tab Is Good

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.