Samsung Has Gone All Out With Special Effects In Its New Smart TV Ads

Samsung didn’t spare the production budget on its new campaign for its line of Smart TVs.



Three new commercials use special effects worthy of the movie “Inception” to promote the idea that viewers can control the universe — or at least the universe inside their TV — with simple hand gestures or voice commands.

The campaign comes from ad agency CHI & Partners, London.

This one features an epic mix ‘n’ match of costume dramas:

