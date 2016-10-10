Samsung reportedly just stopped production on the Galaxy Note 7 after reports they keep exploding

Samsung has temporarily halted production of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, reports South Korean news agency Yonhap,citing a source.

In September, Samsung was forced to issue a global recall of Note 7 devices amid dozens of reports that a faulty battery was causing them to explode. Over the past several days, five different reports have indicated that the replacement Note 7 devices were plagued by the same problem.

In the wake of the reports of Galaxy Note 7 devices catching fire, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are making exceptions to their exchange policies and letting people return their replacement phones for different devices.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

