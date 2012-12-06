SORRY APPLE: Samsung Had The Most Popular Tech Ad Of The Year

It looks like Samsung’s Apple-bashing spots really paid off.



With the help of 72andSunny, the Korean tech giant made the most popular tech ad of the year.

Video tracking company Visual Measures compiled a list of what tech spots reached the most viewers — counting all original, parodied, and mashup iterations on YouTube and other video sites.

While Samsung’s “The Next Big Thing is Already Here” for the Galaxy S III got the number one spot with 71.8 million views, Apple’s informational seven-minute spot introducing the iPhone 5 came in at number six — below Intel, Google, and two other Samsung ads — with 18.4 million views.

Interestingly, Apple doesn’t have a single normal advertisement in the top 10.

Here’s the winning Samsung spot:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.