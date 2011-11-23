The World's Largest TV Maker Is About To Give Google TV A HUGE Boost

A Samsung TV with Smart TV apps.

Today Samsung confirmed that it’s nearly finished cutting a deal with Google to use Google TV software to power its TV sets, the Wall Street Journal reports.It seems like a strange move, given that Samsung’s Smart TV apps platform has been pretty successful. The platform facilitates about 50,000 app downloads each day.



But, Google’s new Google TV 2.0 software is a huge step up from the previous generation. Essentially, it’s something we might actually want to use.

The first generation of Google TV was shipped inside set top boxes and sold incredibly poorly. The platform has yet to gain any real traction.

Samsung has not yet decided when it will unveil the new TV sets powered by Google TV. Competitor LG will announce its Google TV sets at CES in Las Vegas this January, the WSJ reports.

