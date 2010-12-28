Samsung Going After iPod Touch With Android Player

The Samsung Galaxy S

Samsung will unveil an Android-based portable music player based on its popular Galaxy S smartphone next week at CES, according to a report on Samsung Hub.The device won’t be Samsung’s first Android-based music player–that honour goes to the YP-G50, which went on sale in October. But the new player is basically a Galaxy S minus cellular connection, with a larger screen than the YP-50, a front-facing camera for video chat over Wi-Fi, and a more recent version of Android (2.2 or Froyo).



The Galaxy S has been a success for the company with over five million sold, and has done particularly well in Japan.

While Android handsets are outselling the iPhone, Apple still dominates portable music players, and competitors like Microsoft’s Zune have hardly made a dent.

But Samsung’s Android-based Galaxy Tab, also based on Android 2.2, has become the first real competitor to Apple’s iPad, finding a niche among Android fans and Apple haters. Samsung is betting that the Galaxy media player can find a similar audience.

