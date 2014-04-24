Samsung's Global Ad Account Is Up For Grabs [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Samsung is putting its global advertising and media accounts up for review, Campaign reports. The global ad account is split between Cheil, CHI & Partners and Leo Burnett. Samsung has a lot of agencies on its roster, and the plum assignments are in the U.S. and Korea. Nonetheless, this is a hugely prestigious and potentially lucrative account on one of the world’s hottest brands. Expect drama!

Viral marketer Poo-Pourri, whose last video for its odor-masking spray was viewed more than 26 million times on YouTube, is back with another ad in which its smooth-talking female spokesperson speaks frankly about pooping. Only this time, she’s taking her boyfriend to task for his bathroom transgressions.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Facebook reported revenues of $US2.5 billion, up 72%, but Business Insider’s Jim Edwards thinks the company is headed for a period of slow growth. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg said they don’t expect autoplay video ads and Instagram ads to be significant parts of the revenue stream in the immediate future.

CP+B’s LA office was tapped to launch the next version of the popular NBA 2K video game series, NBA 2K15.

Chicago’s tourism marketing organisation, Choose Chicago, selected FCB Chicago as its new creative agency of record and the Chicago office of Starcom USA as its media buying and planning agency.

In a new study, the Mobile Marketing Association found that 75% of video ads are served in apps.

Wieden+Kennedy named global coexecutive creative director Colleen DeCourcy partner. DeCourcy joined W+K in early 2013 from Socialistic, a social media content and design agency she founded.

R/GA hired Robyn Tombacher to be svp, business operations. Tombacher joins from DigitasLBi, where she was svp, global operations director.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.