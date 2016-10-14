Samsung will give you a $100 credit if you exchange your recalled Galaxy Note 7 for another Samsung phone

Samsung wants disappointed Galaxy Note 7 owners to remain loyal, so it’s dangling an offer in front of those returning their defective phones.

If you exchange your Note 7 for another Samsung phone, the company will give you a $100 credit towards the new device. It’s actually a pretty good deal if you like Samsung phones. The Galaxy S7 Edge is the best replacement option if you loved the Note 7, and it doesn’t have the overheating problem.

Even if you don’t stick with Samsung, you’ll get a reward. Samsung will pay a $25 bill credit if you exchange your Note 7 for a full refund or any other phone.

If you still have a Note 7, you should power it down and return it immediately. Don’t be that person who hangs onto the device, potentially endangering yourself and others around you.

Samsung canceled the Galaxy Note 7 Tuesday following more reports that the device was overheating. Samsung’s website has all the recall details.

