Samsung is said to be working on a monster-sized Android tablet

If the Galaxy Note Pro’s 12-inch screen isn’t large enough for you, Samsung may be working on something much bigger.

The company is said to be working on a huge Android tablet with an 18.4-inch screen, according to blog Sam Mobile, which has leaked reliable information about new Samsung products in the past.

The tablet is said to have a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080, and it’s being called “Tahoe” internally. The device is likely to run on one of Samsung’s 64-bit processors and will have 2GB of RAM, which is notably less than the 4GB of RAM Samsung has packed into its newest smartphones.

It will have 32GB of storage and a microSD card slot, so you’ll be able to add more storage as you need it. The tablet will also feature an 8-megapixel main camera and a 2.1-megapixel front-facing camera.

It’s possible that such a large tablet would be more geared towards professional use in offices or shared use at home. For example, a tablet that large could be mounted in a living room, or could be used in a conference room for video chats with remote colleagues.

Large tablets like this already exist, but not from Samsung. Lenovo makes a giant-sized tablet called the IdeaCenter Horizon that has a 27-inch screen and comes bundled with apps that let you play table-top games on its massive screen. One app, for instance, lets you play virtual air hockey with another player, while another turns the tablet into a poker table.

