You'll Be Able To Buy Samsung's New Curved Smartwatch Starting Next Week

Samsung has just announced that its Gear S will be available in the US starting Friday, Nov. 7.

The Gear S is Samsung’s first smartwatch to launch with a curved glass screen, and it will be available through AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Best Buy.

The Gear S comes with its own 3G radio built-in, which means it can make phone calls and connect to the internet without having to tether to your smartphone.

Most smartwatches have to establish a Bluetooth connection to perform these tasks through your phone.

It also comes with a GPS and heart rate monitor on the inside, and is resistant to both water and dust.

The Gear S is one of several smartwatches Samsung has released in the past year or so, but it’s the company’s first watch that works on its own.

Samsung hasn’t revealed how much the Gear S will cost, but we’ll likely hear more about pricing from carriers in the near future. Since it has 3G connectivity and GPS built in, it will probably be fairly expensive.

