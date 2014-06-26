Here's Your First Look At Samsung's New Smartwatch

The first devices running Google’s new operating system for smartwatches, Android Wear, launch this summer.

Samsung gave us quick look at its first Android Wear Device, the Gear Live. The Gear Live is very similar is design as the company’s other smartwatch, the Gear 2, which runs a different operating system called Tizen. But unlike that watch, the Gear Live will work with any Android phone, not just Samsung phones.

The Gear Live is available very soon directly from Google. It costs $US200. You can see what it looks like in the gallery below.

