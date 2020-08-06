Samsung is launching a new foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that fixes the original Galaxy Fold's biggest problems

Samsung

Samsung just announced the Z Fold 2, its next foldable phone.

The phone comes with an improved design compared with the first-generation Galaxy Fold, such as a more durable design and a larger front screen.

It also borrows some qualities from the Z Flip, Samsung’s foldable flip phone, such as a display that stays open at multiple angles and a screen made of glass rather than plastic.

Samsung has not yet revealed how much the phone will cost or when it will be available.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2, its sequel to the nearly $US2,000 foldable smartphone it introduced in early 2019 that was initially criticised after some reviewers reported that their devices had broke.

Samsung did not reveal how much the Z Fold 2 will cost or when it will be released, but it plans to reveal more details on September 1. Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will also begin on that same day.

One of the biggest improvements to come with the second-generation Fold is its larger cover screen. When closed, the Z Fold 2 will have a 6.2-inch display – a major upgrade from the 4.6-inch front display on its predecessor. Such a change addresses one of the biggest complaints about the original Galaxy Fold; it felt nearly useless when closed because its display felt too small and cramped. Inside, the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 will have a 7.6-inch tablet-sized screen.

Samsung also says it’s made improvements to the phone’s design to make it more durable with a reinforced hinge. The company says it tested more than 100 different ideas to prevent debris from entering the phone, landing on a sweeper mechanism inspired by vacuum bristles located under the hinge.

That’s particularly important because the original version of the first Galaxy Fold broke for some reviewers after just two days of use. Some critics with the affected units experienced issues after accidentally removing a protective film, while others reported debris entering the hinge. The episode caused Samsung to delay the phone’s launch by several months.

Samsung

The new Fold also borrows some features from the Galaxy Z Flip, the foldable flip phone Samsung revealed earlier this year. Like the Z Flip, the new Z Fold 2 comes with a screen made of glass instead of plastic. It also can stay open at multiple angles like the Z Flip.

Samsung’s latest foldable will have a display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling – just like the new Galaxy S20 Ultra – and adapts the same hole punch-like cutout for the camera as Samsung’s other devices.

Otherwise, Samsung says the Z Fold 2 has a thinner body with a smaller gap between the screens. It will be available in two colours: black and bronze.

Samsung is betting on forward-looking technologies like 5G connectivity and foldable designs to stay ahead of rivals like Huawei and Apple. Huawei surpassed Samsung to ship the most phones in the second quarter of 2020, according to The International Data Corporation, despite the United States trade restrictions it’s facing which prevent the company from using Google’s apps.

Part of the new Z Fold 2’s success and appeal will likely hinge on its price; the current model costs $US1,980, while the Galaxy Z Flip debuted at $US1380. Samsung’s new foldable also comes at a time when industry giants like Apple and Google are turning their attention to launching new phones that are more affordable, costing well below $US1,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.