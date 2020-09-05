I've been using Samsung's new $2,000 foldable phone for a day — here are 5 things that stood out to me the most

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Samsung is getting ready to launch its third foldable smartphone, the $US2,000 Galaxy Z Fold.

The new model comes with some major improvements over the original Galaxy Fold, such as a larger cover screen and a more durable design.

It also has impressively loud speakers for a smartphone.

But at $US2,000, it’s still a tough sell for most people.

Samsung became the first major smartphone maker to introduce a foldable phone in early 2019 with the debut of the original Galaxy Fold, beating rivals like Huawei and Motorola to the punch.

But that approach seemingly backfired for the South Korean tech giant. The company delayed the phone’s launch by several months after some reviewers reported that their device had broken after just two days of use.

Now, Samsung is on its third foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, a successor to the original Fold that also inherits some qualities of the Galaxy Z Flip it launched earlier this year. But it will put quite a strain on your wallet when it launches on September 18. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 costs $US2,000, making it slightly more expensive than its predecessor and the $US1,450 Galaxy Z Flip.

Even with its improved, more durable design, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 isn’t for everyone â€” the price alone is enough to make anyone question whether it’s a worthwhile decision. And there’s certainly a learning curve that comes with using a phone with such an irregular design compared too your typical smartphone.

At this stage, foldable phones are still best-suited for early adopters that don’t mind spending a lot of money up front and taking the risks that come with buying a product that might be a little ahead of its time. Foldable phones are still in their awkward teen phase so to speak: phone makers still need some time to work out the growing pains.

But even after just a day with it, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 gives me confidence that things will progress quickly. It addresses some of the original Fold’s biggest setbacks, particularly when it comes to the size of its cover screen and durability. Samsung claims the new sweeper hinge will keep dust and debris from damaging the device, as was the case with the first Galaxy Fold.

Here’s a look at some of the aspects about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that immediately stood out to me.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has an improved design with bigger cover screen.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Compared to the original Galaxy Fold, there are several improvements when it comes to design.

Among the biggest is the significantly larger cover screen on the front of the device. The Galaxy Z Fold 2’s front screen measures 6.2 inches, making it roughly the same size as the display on the Galaxy S20 (although the Z Fold 2’s screen is noticeably narrower).

That’s a major upgrade compared to the 4.6-inch cover display on the original Galaxy Fold, which felt too cramped and tiny to actually be useful.

I’ve actually been using the front screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to quickly check Slack messages and send text messages – basic tasks that were difficult or impossible on the older Fold’s tiny front screen.

The crease is also much less noticeable.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

The other aspect of the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s design that stood out to me was how subtle the crease in the middle of the display seemed compared with last year’s version.

When I reviewed the Galaxy Fold in April 2019, I wrote that the crease was noticeable when performing everyday tasks like reading a news article, checking social media, and sifting through my email inbox. The crease may seem apparent in the image above, and it’s not completely invisible, but it’s still much less intrusive in everyday use compared to last year’s model.

That’s important because the whole appeal of a foldable device like the Galaxy Z Fold is its larger, tablet-sized screen. A less noticeable crease makes the Galaxy Z Flip all the more useful in this mode when unfolded.

But it’s still heavier than your average phone — and very thick.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider The iPhone 11 Pro beneath the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 isn’t for those who frequently stuff their phone into a tight jeans pocket or a small purse. When folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is essentially as thick as two phones stacked on top of one another, making it difficult to fit in tight spaces.

The device’s thickness also generally takes some getting used to when holding the device while closed in one hand. Its larger size also means its heavier than your average smartphone; the Galaxy Z Fold 2 weighs 282 grams, while the Galaxy S20 weighs 163 grams. The iPhone 11 Pro, which is pictured underneath the Galaxy Z Fold 2 above, only weighs 188 grams by comparison.

Flex Mode makes the Galaxy Z Fold 2 more useful as a camera.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

When I tried the Galaxy Z Flip earlier this year, one of my favourite things about it was its ability to stay propped open halfway, with the bottom half of the phone propping it up like a tripod.

Thankfully, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has inherited this feature. Launching the camera and opening the phone horizontally will prompt the device to display the camera viewfinder on the top half of the screen. The bottom half houses camera controls like the shutter button and the most recent photo from your camera roll.

If you’ve ever scrambled to prop your phone up on a nearby surface when trying to take a group photo with friends or family, I imagine you’ll appreciate the Galaxy Z Fold’s ability to keep its camera upright on its own.

Its speakers are louder than I’ve heard on any phone.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

The Galaxy Z Fold 2’s stereo speakers are plenty loud and boisterous – a must for a large-screened device like this that was likely designed with entertainment in mind.

The phone’s speakers sounded impressively crisp with the volume cranked all the way up, pumping out tunes that sounded much clearer and more powerful compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s. Apple’s high-end iPhone sounded shallower in comparison, and wasn’t quite as loud.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 feels like exactly what Samsung wanted the original Fold to be.

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Samsung didn’t need to rush out the original Galaxy Fold in 2019 to beat its rivals. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still one of only a few foldable phones on the market, and it feels much more like a finished product that’s ready for consumers, unlike the original Fold.

The debacle that occurred with Samsung’s first foldable phone also means it’s already learned from its mistakes and has been able to iterate at a time when other major players like Google and Apple have yet to announce plans to launch a foldable phone.

But at $US2,000, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is likely going to be a tough sell for most people, especially coming at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has hammered the economy and put many people out of work.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is evidence that tech giants like Samsung are continuing to think about the evolution of the modern smartphone. It will be quite some time before foldable phones replace the sleek rectangles we carry around today – if they every do at all – but the Z Fold 2 is certainly another step in that direction.

