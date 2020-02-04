Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip phone has purportedly been shown off in an alleged leaked video

Twitter/Ben Geskin A screenshot taken from the alleged footage of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip smartphone.

A short video purporting to show Samsung’s upcoming flip phone-style smartphone has surfaced on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user called @BenGeskin on Sunday, with Geskin claiming it is “[the] First Hands On Video” of the upcoming handset, said to be called the Galaxy Z Flip.

In the footage, the phone – which sports a distinctive clam-like exterior – is briefly opened and closed by the person holding it, though it’s hard to discern any finer details about its specs from the footage alone.

Geskin told Business Insider that the video “came from a person who works at some company that had access to pre-released Galaxy Z Flip.” He declined to reveal where it was filmed.

Business Insider has also approached Samsung for comment.

Rumours have swirled for much of the last year about Samsung developing a possible flip phone-style smartphone.

According to Bloomberg, Samsung was working on foldable smartphone models back in March 2019, while the Korean tech giant teased an unnamed “form” of foldable smartphone in October at a company conference.

Unlike the tablet-sized Galaxy Fold – which was notoriously hampered by reported breakages – the Flip Z appears to be the size of a conventional smartphone when unfolded.

If the video is genuine, then it’s possible Samsung is trying to tap into tech fans’ nostalgia with its upcoming device: the phone’s purple exterior makes it looks almost Game Boy-esque when folded.

This interpretation might sound fanciful, but it holds more weight when you consider the phone’s competition.

When released, the Z Flip will likely compete with Motorola’s upcoming revival of its own nostalgia-inducing handset, the Razr – which is set for release later this month.

It’s possible the Flip Z will be officially unveiled at Samsung’s annual ‘Unpacked’ conference next week – an event it often uses to unveil new devices.

