Samsung's massive 18-inch tablet is one bold answer to Apple's iPad Pro

Samsung has just unveiled a gigantic tablet with an 18.4-inch display called the Galaxy View. For perspective, the iPad Air 2 has a 9.7-inch display. Samsung’s new tablet is nearly twice as large. The iPad Pro, meanwhile, has a 12.9-inch display. Still not close. Check out the video to learn more about Samsung’s giant creation.

Video by Corey Protin. Reporting by Antonio Villas-Boas.

