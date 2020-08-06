Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Z Fold 2 event in 9 minutes

-
Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event had a ton of device announcements.
Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, available August 21, 2020, as well as the much anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 2 folding phone, with more details to come September 1.
Samsung also showed off its new Galaxy Buds Live, out August 6, 2020, which will compete with Apple’s AirPods Pro.
Samsung will release the Galaxy Watch 3 on August 6, 2020, and the Galaxy Tab S7, August 21, 2020.
