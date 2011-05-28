Some Bad News For Those Of You Who Want Samsung's Galaxy Tab

Photo: tinhtevideo

There were 5,000 lucky people who got an early edition of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1 at Google I/O earlier this month. (Our own Matt Rosoff included.)The bad news: A reader over at Android Community says the glass on his Galaxy Tab’s screen is coming loose. And he has photos to prove it.



It appears to be a problem with the glue that keeps the glass in place. This could be a one-off issue. Keep in mind the I/O edition of the Galaxy Tab is just a prototype of the real thing that’s launching next month.

We’re pretty pumped for the Galaxy Tab 10.1, so hopefully this won’t be a larger problem when it starts shipping.

