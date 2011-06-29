Samsung's 4G Galaxy Tab 10.1 Is Available For Preorder on Verizon Right Now

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Verizon is now offering customers the chance to pre-order a 4G LTE flavour of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, our favourite Android tablet. The devices will ship in 4-6 weeks.Just yesterday, we heard that Verizon’s LTE network is hands down the best, so we’re excited to see how blazingly quick this thing can steam through a web page.



You can grab the the 16GB version for $529.99 (on contract) and the 32GB version for $629.99 (on contract). They’re both powered by the speedy Tegra 2 processor from NVIDIA, and have front and rear facing cameras.

Verizon is offering a few data plans for you to burn through (very quickly, we’d imagine, due to 4G speeds):

$20 for 1GB of data per month

$35 for 3GB

$50 for 5GB

$80 for 10GB

(via BGR)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.