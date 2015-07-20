Samsung just unveiled its latest iPad-killer, the Galaxy Tab S2

Samsung Samsung is keeping quiet about the Galaxy Tab S2’s price

Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy Tab S2 Android tablet, ending weeks of speculation and “leaks” about the wannabe iPad killer’s specs.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S2 on its press site. The tablet will be available in 9.7in and 8.in size options.

Samsung mobile division CEO and president JK Shin, said both versions are the firm’s slimmest tablet yet, measuring in at just 5.6mm thick.

“The Galaxy Tab S2 is not only our thinnest and lightest tablet of its size ever, it also gives users quick, easy access to a wealth of superior viewing and productivity features,” he said.

By comparison, Apple’s current iPad Air 2 is 6.1mm thick, while its smaller iPad mini 3 measures in at 7.5mm.

Both variants of the Galaxy Tab S2 house some pretty impressive hardware and will be powered by an unspecified 64-bit octo-core processor.

For non-tech heads, this means Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S2 should have better performance than most 2014 Android tablets, which generally feature quad-core processors — in theory, more processor cores improve a device’s multitasking performance.

Both sizes of the tablet will also feature custom fingerprint scanners. The fingerprint sensors are similar to Apple’s TouchID, and will let Galaxy Tab S2 owners set the tablets to only unlock or approve certain actions, like in-app purchases, after their user has proven their identity using the scanner.

Samsung also made a big deal about both versions of the Galaxy Tab S2’s displays, claiming it has calibrated them to the Adobe RGB colour standard and loaded them with an advanced Adaptive Display technology. The Adobe RGB colour standard is a set of rules designed to ensure colours on displays are realistic.

The Adaptive display tech is designed to let the Galaxy Tab S2’s display dynamically adjust and optimise the screens settings to run is specific lighting conditions.

Both versions of the Galaxy Tab S2 are set to run using the previous generation Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system, not Google’s latest 5.1 version. The use of an older Android version is slightly sad. While Android 5.1 isn’t a massive update it does add a few useful features. These include a number of under the hood performance and stability upgrades and a device protection security service. The service makes it easier for users to remotely lock or factory reset lost or stolen devices.

At the time of publishing, Samsung hadn’t responded to Business Insider’s request for comment about when the Galaxy Tab S2 will be updated to the newer version of the Android operating system.

For business buyers, or people looking to use their tablet for work, Samsung has loaded both variants of the Galaxy Tab S2 with Microsoft Office and 100GB of free space on OneDrive for the first two years after purchase.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed either version of the Galaxy Tab S2’s price and has left it with an August, 2015 global release date.

The news follows a report from KGI analysts, reported on by 9to5Mac, that Apple is planning to release a thinner, next-generation iPad mini later this year.

